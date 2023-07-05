scorecardresearch
Delhi L-G declares electricity as ‘essential’ service, extends ban on power employees’ strike

The ban on strikes by electricity employees was extended for six months up to January 3, 2024.

Written by India News Desk
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared electricity as an "essential service". (Representational image)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared electricity as an “essential service” and extended the ban on strikes by employees and engineers of firms engaged in the supply and distribution of electricity in the national capital.

The ban on strikes by electricity employees was extended for six months up to January 3, 2024, PTI reported.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear AAP’s plea challenging Delhi services ordinance today

Also Read

In a notification issued on Monday, the home department of the Delhi government said that the Lt Governor declared the services of electricity employees and engineers of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company and Pragati Power Corporation, engaged in the supply and distribution of electricity, as “essential”.

“The LG is further satisfied that in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to prohibit a strike or an agitation by engineers and employees, both regular as well as contractual,” the notification said.

Also Read: Delhi: Traffic to remain affected on Najafgarh’s Phirni Road for 15 days

The last notification in this regard was issued on January 2, which banned any strike by power employees up to July 3.

(With PTI inputs)

Delhi

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 08:55 IST

