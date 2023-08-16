Delhi Horror! Woman kills live-in partner’s minor son, stuffs body in bed box, arrested

In a horrific incident, a woman has been arrested for allegedly killing the son of her live-in partner and later stuffed the body in a bed box, police said on Tuesday. She allegedly held the 11-year-old minor boy responsible for his father not divorcing his wife, reports PTI.

The accused identified as 24-year-old Pooja Kumari, is a resident of Ranhola, was in a live-in relationship with the boy’s father Jitender.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that Pooja was arrested on August 13, after checking footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras.

The accused was regularly changing her hideouts and dodging the police team, the crime branch said, reports India Today.

Police said that on Thursday (August 10) at around 8.30 PM, police received information from BLK Hospital that a boy was brought dead, and that the minor had strangulation marks on the neck.

A senior cop said that during investigation it was found that the last person who visited the boy was Pooja.

Pooja and Jitender had allegedly married at a temple of the Arya Samaj on October 17, 2019. However, they could not opt for a court marriage as Jitender was still not divorced. He had later assured Pooja he would be married legally after he got a divorce from his wife, police said.

They started living together in a rented accommodation.

Police said that the duo often quarrelled over the divorce matter and later in December last year, he had moved out of the rented space and Jitender started staying with his wife.

Pooja had assumed that Jitender had left her because of his son, police said.

On Thursday, Pooja met her friend and asked him to take to Jitender’s home. The door of the house was open, as Pooja made her entry and killed the minor boy, who was asleep.

Police said that she took out clothes from the bed box and later had put the body inside.