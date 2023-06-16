A day after a fire broke out at a building where several coaching centres were being run in Mukherjee Nagar, the Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance and issued a notice to the fire department, police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking a response within two weeks.

The vacation bench has also ordered the Delhi Fire Department to conduct a fire safety audit and check whether fire safety certificates were issued or not.

According to the official statement, 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending the classes at the time of the incident. Initial investigations revealed that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in one of the electric meters installed on the ground floor of the building.

After the fire broke out at the building, students were seen escaping from the third floor of the building using wires. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

After the fire was doused, at least 61 people were admitted to three hospitals for treatment, of which 50 have been discharged, ANI reported.

A case has been registered under sections 336, 337,338,120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.