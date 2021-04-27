Delhi govt’s system failed; black marketing of oxygen cylinders, medicines going on: HC

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.
“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?”, the bench said to oxygen refillers.
The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.
“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines,” it said.
The hearing is still going on.
