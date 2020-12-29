  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt will provide dry rations to its students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months, says CM Kejriwal

December 29, 2020 3:07 PM

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

mid-day meal scheme during coronavirus pandemicSchools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (File image)

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents’ account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months,” Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

