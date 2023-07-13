The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached an alarming level, with the water now flowing dangerously close to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The river has risen to an all-time high of 208.46 meters, nearly three meters above the danger mark, causing widespread flooding and prompting evacuation measures.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has labelled the situation as “extreme,” as the water flow into the Yamuna is expected to peak around 10 am today. Several low-lying areas in the national capital have already been submerged, including the Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazar, Garhi Mandu, Geeta Ghat, Vishwakarma Colony, Khadda Colony, and the areas around the Neeli Chatri temple near the Old Railway Bridge.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Traffic police issues advisory as Yamuna level rises further – Check key roads to avoid

The flooding has also forced the closure of the Geeta Colony crematorium, located near the Yamuna River. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has advised citizens to utilize the cremation facilities at Karkarduma and Ghazipur cremation grounds instead.

In response to the situation, the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city. This measure restricts unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Also Read: Yamuna swells to record levels and rising, thousands taken to safety as Delhi sounds flood alert

The parts of the Ring Road have been submerged, and waist-deep water has accumulated at the Monastery Market near Kashmere Gate. Thousands of residents living on the Yamuna floodplains have been compelled to abandon their homes. The current water level of the river has surpassed the previous high flood level recorded in 1978, which stood at 207.49 meters. However, the city only has water level records at the Old Railway Bridge dating back to 1978.

Officials have warned that the water levels are expected to rise further throughout the night before receding starting Thursday afternoon. Rescue operations are underway for residents of low-lying areas, and relief measures are being implemented for those evacuated from the floodplains.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attributed the situation to the large volume of water being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a reduction in the speed and quantity of water discharge from the barrage.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reassured the public that the situation is expected to improve starting Thursday. A special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held today, chaired by Saxena, to discuss the flood situation. Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, will also be in attendance.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories as overflowing Yamuna water inundated several major roads in the city. The movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated, according to the advisory. The water level in the river was recorded at a record high of 208.48 meters at 8 am and continues to rise.