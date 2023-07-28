Delhi: 25-year-old girl bludgeoned to death with iron rod in Malviya Nagar, accused arrested

A 25-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with an iron rod in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday leading to her death on the spot. The victim, a student of the Kamala Nehru College, was attacked outside the college premises, police said.

One accused was apprehended by the police on Friday afternoon.

The police found an iron rod near the victim’s body and have reportedly found several injuries on the victim’s head.

DCP, South Delhi district, Chandan Chowdhary, said that according to investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod.

“We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress”

“The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the law and order situation in Delhi is in turmoil.

“Two incidents took place today- a girl was shot in Dabri and the second incident took place near Aurobindo College where another woman was beaten to death by an iron rod. I appeal to the Central govt to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi. DCW is taking cognizance of these incidents and we are issuing notices for the same.”

Further investigation in the case is underway.