‘Need fresh look into Pulwama attack’: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after J&K cop held for ‘ferrying terrorists’

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File Photo)

Davinder Singh Pulwama Latest News: The Congress party has sought a fresh look into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The demand for a fresh probe came on the back of the arrest of a decorated Jammu and Kashmir police official being apprehended on Saturday with two terrorists, travelling in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the arrest raises questions as to who were the real culprits behind the Pulwama terror attack and demanded a fresh probe into the matter. “The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,” Chowdhury said in a tweet.

“Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,” (sic) he added.

Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan ,the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion.

(1/3) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 14, 2020

Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists – district commander Naveed Baba and Altaf — and an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits, police said, according to PTI.

Singh was arrested on the charge of ferrying a lawyer and two terrorists who were being allegedly taken out of Kashmir valley for a possible terror strike, PTI reported citing a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer.

A recipient of the Presidential Medal for bravery in 2017, Singh’s name had also surfaced during investigations into the Parliament attack of 2001 after convict Afzal Guru alleged his role. The probe, however, found no wrongdoing on his part.

On Monday, the Congress party raised questions over the role of Singh in the Parliament and Pulwama attacks and asked if he was “only a pawn” in a “bigger conspiracy”.

“Who is Davinder Singh? What’s his role in 2001 Parliament Attack? What’s his role in Pulwama Attack, where he was Dy SP DR? (sic),” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet on Monday. “Was he carrying Hizbul terrorists on his own or is he only a pawn, as master conspirators are elsewhere? A bigger conspiracy?” he added.