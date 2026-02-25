Nallakannu, who had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications.

During the past 24 days of treatment, his health condition showed fluctuations. A multidisciplinary medical team provided intensive care and continuous advanced monitoring throughout his hospitalization, it added.

However, from the early hours of February 25, his response to medications gradually declined, and his condition became critical.

Despite being under advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He passed away at around 1:55 PM on February 25, as per the statement.

The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and relatives. It also conveyed its gratitude to all the medical teams involved in his treatment and to the Government of Tamil Nadu for their support.