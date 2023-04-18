Covid-19 in India LIVE: Omicron in full attack mode! 436 cases of mutant sub-variant detected across 18 states – What’s next?

Coronavirus Cases in India Live: Around 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in India, according to the data released by INSACOG. A PTI report has revealed that up until now, all these cases of the subvariant have been found across 18 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana.

What is XBB1.16.1?

For those unaware, XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron’s infectious XBB1.16 variant. The variant was first found in January when two samples had tested positive for it.

The Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 84 news Coronavirus cases on April 16th. Considering the rise in number of covid infected people, Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department issued a a new set of precautionary rules for people to follow. These include practising social distancing and use of face masks at schools, colleges, offices, and public places like at the shopping malls, hospitals etc.

Meanwhile, India recorded 9,111 new Covid-19 infections on April 17 with the active case count rising to 60,313, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll shot up to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.

Six deaths were registered in Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am said.

09:37 (IST) 18 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Number of cases in Punjab Punjab on April 17 registered 148 Coronavirus cases and one death, according to a medical bulletin, reported PTI. The fresh cases included 43 from Mohali, 24 from Ludhiana, 19 from Patiala, 16 from Fatehgarh Sahib and eight each from Amritsar and Mansa, the bulletin stated. 09:20 (IST) 18 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccine! The Maharashtra government will be buying two lakh vials of Coronavirus vaccines from Bharart Biotech amid the rise in number of infections, an official told PTI on April 17. The official said that as an exceptional case, Maharshtra issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines. 09:07 (IST) 18 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Welcome to our live blog Hello and welcome to our blog where we bring to you live coverage of Covid-19 situation in India. Keep watching this corner for all updates on number of cases reported, new infections and guidelines.

