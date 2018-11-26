Constitution Day 2018: VP M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet nation

Constitution Day 2018: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet the nation on the occasion

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“I felicitate countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day, today. On this day, in 1949, the conscientious people of India gave themselves this Constitution prepared under able guidance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Naidu said in a series of tweets.

He said that Constituent Assembly of independent India, adopted Draft Constitution containing 395 Articles and eight Schedules, thoroughly debated among 299 members of Constituent Assembly during it’s 11 Sessions that were held over a period of two years 11 months and 17 days.

“It is now our utmost national obligation that we live earnestly by the letter and spirit of the Constitution in our personal and community life.

“We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honour in constitutional bodies and processes. My hearty congratulations on the Constitution Day,” the Vice President added.

Modi also took to twitter and said: “On Constitution Day we recall with pride the stellar contribution of the greats who served in our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it.”

The Prime Minister also shared a link of the audio of his monthly radio broadcast programme “Mann Ki Baat” of Sunday where he spoke in length about the contribution of Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian Constitution.

Constitution day, also known as the “Samvidhan Divas” is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the day on which the Constitution of India was adopted.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, before it came into force on January 26, 1950.

It was on November 19, 2015, when the government with the help of a gazette notification declared November 26 as the Constitution Day.