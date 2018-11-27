Cold wave sweeps through Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 10:27 AM

A cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, with the coldest temperature recorded at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius in Kargil on Tuesday, Met said.

kashmir snowfall, kashmir, jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir snowfall, kashmir temperature, jammu and kashmir weather, kashmir weather nowIn Srinagar city the minimum temperature was zero while it was minus 2.5 in Pahalgam and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg. (Representational Image: PTI)

Leh at minus 8.2 also remained below freezing point, with the weather likely to remain the same for another three to four days in Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the MET department said.

In Srinagar city the minimum temperature was zero while it was minus 2.5 in Pahalgam and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 12.3, Katra 11.6, Batote 8.6, Bannihal 4.1 and Bhaderwah 4.4.

Stock Market

