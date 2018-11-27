Cold wave sweeps through Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

In Srinagar city the minimum temperature was zero while it was minus 2.5 in Pahalgam and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg. (Representational Image: PTI)

A cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, with the coldest temperature recorded at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius in Kargil on Tuesday, Met said.

Leh at minus 8.2 also remained below freezing point, with the weather likely to remain the same for another three to four days in Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the MET department said.

Jammu city recorded 12.3, Katra 11.6, Batote 8.6, Bannihal 4.1 and Bhaderwah 4.4.