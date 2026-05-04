Kanniyakumari Colachal Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ancy Shoba Rani. L Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Anthony Muthu. S.M CPI(ML)(L) Awaited
Antony Alankaram. K IND Awaited
Christ Miller. S All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Ganesh. N Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Koil Raj. R Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Murali. M Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Prem Alex Lawrence Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Rajasingh. C BSP Awaited
Saravanan. M IND Awaited
Selvaraj. M IND Awaited
Sivakumar. T BJP Awaited
Tharahai Cuthbert INC Awaited
Counting of votes for the Colachal assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Colachal Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 74.02% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Colachal assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Colachal with a margin of 24832 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Colachal assembly elections?

Colachal Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Prince J.G. Ramesh P. 24832
Party Name Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janta Party

Colachal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Colachal Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.