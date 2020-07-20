‘CM at 43 and PM at 45?’ Congress veteran’s swipe at Sachin Pilot amid rebellion against Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Margaret Alva took a dig at Sachin Pilot asking whether he was aspiring to become the Prime Minister of India by 45 by joining the BJP

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva took a dig at sacked Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot asking why he was in such a hurry to become the Chief Minister. Alva sought to know whether Sachin Pilot was aspiring to become the Prime Minister of India by 45 by joining the BJP.

“Congress formed a majority government in Rajasthan and Sachin Pilot became his (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s) deputy. He got four important portfolios also, as well as the post of PCC chief,” she said on Sunday.

“Where did you want to reach in such a hurry? Whether you wanted to become chief minister at 43 and prime minister at 45 by joining the BJP,” the former Rajasthan governor asked.

Sachin Pilot, 42, became an MP at 26 and was a Union minister. He became Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief in 2014 and deputy chief minister in 2018.

Alva also lashed out at Sachin Pilot over the timing of his rebellion. She said while the country is fighting against coronavirus and China, he is seeking appointment as Rajasthan chief minister.

The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into crisis last week with the rebellion of deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Pilot was sacked as deputy CM and PCC chief last Tuesday by the Congress leadership.

The ruling Congress has accused him of taking support from the opposition BJP to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Sachin Pilot has, however, asserted that he is not joining the BJP. The BJP too has denied any involvement and alleged the Congress was wrongly blaming the affron party for its internal mess.

While criticising Sachin Pilot, Alva, however, pitched for giving voice to the young leadership in the party’s decision-making process. She suggested that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to form a new ‘young team’ to instil ‘new approach and enthusiasm’ in the Congress.

She also slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia whose rebellion led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government. She said every demand can’t be met and such leaders lack the basic commitment towards the party or its ideology.