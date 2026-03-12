A man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to fire at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at a marriage ceremony in Jammu on Wednesday. The attacker was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, the police said.

J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was accompanying Farooq Abdullah when the gunman opened fire on their vehicle in Jammu, officials said, adding both the leaders are safe.

The assailant was overpowered by two officers of the security wing of J&K Police. The accused has been taken into custody along with the pistol used in the crime, the police said.

“An attempt was made on the life of Farooq Abdullah when he was attending a marriage ceremony at the Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu. “The security deployed with the protectee immediately swung into action, thwarted the attempt and took the accused into custody, who was later identified as Kamal Singh, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu,” police said in a statement.

The pistol used in the crime has also been seized from the accused’s possession, the statement said. “Further investigation is underway,” police said.

Accused was waiting outside the marriage venue, says police

Abdullah and Choudhary were attending the wedding of party leader BS Chouhan’s son when the incident occurred, officials said.

The incident took place when they were exiting the venue in the posh Greater Kailash locality, officials said.

The accused was waiting outside the venue and tried to fire on Abdullah.

However, two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector – overpowered him, but he still managed to fire one shot before he was disarmed and taken into custody, news agency PTI reported.

No one was injured in the firing, the officials said.

Omar Abdullah calls it an “assassination attempt”

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and son of Farooq Abdullah, shared a video of the incident.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range & discharge a shot,” he said.

Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that… https://t.co/hYBe64Eigl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 11, 2026

While he praised the security team for overpowering the attacker, he questioned how a breach could occur given the former CM’s Z+ NSG cover.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi. He is believed to be in his 70s.

Deputy CM Choudhary described the incident as a “security lapse”, while police said a detailed investigation is going on.

The police have ruled out the terror angle.