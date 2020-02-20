Chennai showdown: 20,000 protesters booked for holding massive anti-CAA rally without permission

The anti-CAA protest was organised by various Muslims outfits. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu police have booked over 20,000 people for holding protests against the amended citizenship law despite having no permission from the authorities, according to India Today. The action came after thousands of protesters took out a march from Kalaivanar Arangam stadium to Chepauk. Since the protesters had no official permission to hold that march, the police filed a case against the protestors. The protest was organised by various Muslims outfits, which have been demanding that the state pass a resolution against the CAA and proposed a nationwide National Register of Citizens in the legislative assembly.

Protests against the citizenship law and NRC have been going on at various places in Chennai. This week, the protesters also planned to stage a protest in front of the state assembly, calling for a resolution against the law. However, the Madras High Court restrained the agitators from going ahead with their protest around the assembly. Reports suggest that days before this order, the protesters had converged at Chepauk that resulted in huge traffic congestion at key points on the arterial Anna Salai.

Stalin-led DMK has been demanding a resolution against the CAA and NRC in the House. This Monday, the DMK attempted to move a resolution but it was disallowed by Speaker P Dhanapal.

The speaker said that since the case was before the Supreme Court, the resolution was not necessary. Following this, the DMK leaders walked out of the House. Later, Stalin said the Speaker had set a wrong example by denying his party time to speak on a resolution against the law. This happened a day after Stalin’s party sent over two crore signatures against the CAA.