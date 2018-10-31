Channel rates: Supreme Court dismisses Star India plea against TRAI order

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 5:00 AM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Madras High Court’s May 23 order which said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is within its powers in fixing tariffs at which broadcasters offer channels to DTH and cable operators as well as the latter to consumers.

In March 2017, Trai had fixed certain rates and slabs for broadcasters and DTH operators which was challenged by Star India in the Madras High Court on the grounds that the regulator had transgressed its powers as it amounted to getting into areas of content which is a copyright issue. ( Twitter)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Madras High Court’s May 23 order which said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is within its powers in fixing tariffs at which broadcasters offer channels to DTH and cable operators as well as the latter to consumers.
In March 2017, Trai had fixed certain rates and slabs for broadcasters and DTH operators which was challenged by Star India in the Madras High Court on the grounds that the regulator had transgressed its powers as it amounted to getting into areas of content which is a copyright issue.

The Madras HC had ruled against Star India which then appealed in the Supreme Court but the apex court concurred the with HC’s order.
The SC order stated that content and copyright are not Trai’s domain and a broadcaster is free to choose what it wants to show but as far as pricing is concerned it comes under regulatory domain and the regulator is within its powers to balance the interests of broadcasters and consumers by fixing tariffs.

Though with this apex court order the regulatory powers of Trai to fix tariffs relating to broadcasting sector gets established, there’s another case before the Delhi High Court which has been filed against the same tariff order of Trai by DTH operators like Bharti Airtel and Tata Sky. The matter, which is due to come up for hearing next month, doesn’t question the regulatory powers of Trai as Star India had done but questions whether the regulator has powers to negate the business negotiations operators indulge in with each other to fix their commissions and rates for consumers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Channel rates: Supreme Court dismisses Star India plea against TRAI order
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition