Chamba murder case: BJP continues demand for NIA action, Section 144 clamped

Amid ongoing protests against the murder of a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, former chief minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur sat on a protest on Friday and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter.

“This incident has shocked the nation. After the incident, there has been anger among the locals. We must not be stopped from meeting the victim’s family,” said Thakur, ANI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a furious mob entered the house of an accused and burned it down. To bring the situation under control, police imposed prohibitory measures under Section 144 in the region.

Jairam Thakur demands NIA action

Addressing the media, Jairam Thakur claimed Musafir Hussain, an accused in the case who was earlier arrested, has a suspicious background and had earlier been involved and questioned by the police in the Satrundi shootout in which terrorists had gunned down 35 people.

Demanding an investigation into the case by the NIA, Thakur alleged Hussain had exchanged cash amount to Rs 95 lakh after demonetisation and that at present he has Rs 2 crore in his bank account, reported The Indian Express.

Section 144 imposed in Chamba

Earlier on Thursday, a mob burned down the house of the murder accused in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, forcing the authorities to impose Section 144.

Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that no casualty was reported in the incident, according to The Indian Express.

Chamba murder case

Manohar Lal was killed brutally over an affair with a minor girl and his body chopped into pieces was dumped in a water stream at Bhandal village in Salooni subdivision of Chamba district last week.

On June 6, Manohar had gone to meet a minor girl. The girl’s family allegedly beat him to death and later chopped him into pieces. Police had arrested 3 people, including a woman, in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Shabir, Mussafir Hussain and his wife, who murdered Manohar over his alleged relationship with a minor, the police said.

A murder case has been registered against the accused, the Himachal Police said, adding that a probe is underway.