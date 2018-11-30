Centre misusing CBI against Lalu: Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over Opposition’s demand for discussion

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 12:29 PM

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Friday soon after the proceedings started following disruptions caused by opposition members demanding that the Speaker accept their adjournment motion.

Bihar Assembly, CBI, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad, adjournment motion, india newsLalu Prasad. (PTI)

The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Friday soon after the proceedings started following disruptions caused by opposition members demanding that the Speaker accept their adjournment motion. Members from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) staged a protest after Speaker Vijay Choudhary rejected their adjournment motion.

Friday is the last day of the five-day Winter Session where the second supplementary budget of 2018-19 was presented. The session began on Monday. RJD legislator Bhai Virendar said that the absence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the House was a serious issue and it exposed his double standards.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who is a member of the Legislative Council, said that the RJD would not allow the Assembly proceedings unless “the issue of misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to falsely frame Lalu Prasad was discussed in the House”.

Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar said that the opposition members were running away from discussions by disrupting the Assembly proceedings for the last four days.

