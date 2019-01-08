CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Alok Verma’s plea

CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a plea by filed by CBI Director Alok Verma challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of his power after string of corruption charges were leveled against him by his deputy Rakesh Asthana. The top court had reserved its judgment on Verma’s plea on December 6. The verdict will be pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench also comprises Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph.

Alok Verma had contended that divesting him of his powers and entrusting it to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao was tantamount to his transfer. He argued that as mandated under the law, any decision related to his appointment or transfer can only be done by the selection committee that comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. He referred to Section 4B(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to put forward his argument. “The Director shall not be transferred except with the previous consent of the Committee referred to in sub-section (1) of section 4A,” he said while citing the clause.