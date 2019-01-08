  1. Home
CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Alok Verma’s plea

By: | Updated:Jan 08, 2019 8:55 am

CBI Director case LIVE Updates: Alok Verma was divested of his power by the Modi government in October last year after his deputy Rakesh Asthana accused him of graft.

CBI vs CBI LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a plea by filed by CBI Director Alok Verma challenging the Centre’s decision to divest him of his power after string of corruption charges were leveled against him by his deputy Rakesh Asthana. The top court had reserved its judgment on Verma’s plea on December 6. The verdict will be pronounced by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench also comprises Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph.

Alok Verma had contended that divesting him of his powers and entrusting it to Joint Director M Nageswara Rao was tantamount to his transfer. He argued that as mandated under the law, any decision related to his appointment or transfer can only be done by the selection committee that comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. He referred to Section 4B(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to put forward his argument. “The Director shall not be transferred except with the previous consent of the Committee referred to in sub-section (1) of section 4A,” he said while citing the clause.

CBI Director case in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Top court to deliver judgment today

CBI Director case in Supreme Court: Who is Alok Verma?

Alok Verma is the director of the CBI. He is A 1979 batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories cadre. Verma has over 35 years of experience in the IPS.

Central Bureau of Investigation Chief Alok Verma (File photo) Alok Verma was divested of his power by the government in the intervening night of October 23-24. The government had taken this decision after Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana accused each other of graft. The government subsequently appointed M Nageswara Rao as the interim chief of the CBI. The government's decision was also contested by NGO Common Cause. The NGO alleged that decision to divest Verma of his charge violation of the law and the selection committee is only entitled to any decision with regard to the fate of CBI Director.
