Bulandshahr violence: Focus on cow slaughter at CM Yogi Adityanath’s meet to review law and order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A day after violence over alleged cow slaughter led to violence and led to the death of SHO Subodh Kumar and another local youth in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting to review the security in the state on Tuesday night. Four people have been arrested so far in relation to the killing, while FIRs have been registered against 27 accused and 60 unnamed persons.

The focus of the meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath was on alleged cow slaughter that preceded the violent clashes killing SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and a leaving a civilian dead. The CM also directed officials to crack down on all those involved in the killing of cows, reported NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh police have reportedly charged two minors aged around 12 years among the seven Muslims for cow slaughter from Naya Bans village in Bulandshahr, a report in The Hindu said.

“The cops brought us to the police station and kept us there for four hours. They took the names of the boys and took my phone number. I was told we would be called again if required,” the father of one of the boys told media. So far, none of the boys, who happen to be cousins, have been detained or questioned.

Two cases have been filed in relation to the incident – one on the murders of an officer and civilian, and the other for the alleged cow slaughter in the area. The main accused in the murder of SHO Kumar, an activist of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, is incidentally the complainant in the cow killing case. The policeman allegedly died of a gunshot wound.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the civilian and Rs 50 lakh along with a government job for the family of the slain cop.

The charred remains of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh vehicle set on fire by a mob in Bulandshahr, Monday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in the violent mob clashes following allegations of cow slaughter in Bulandshahr’s Siyana village. Four others have also been detained in the case wherein a First Information Report lists 27 people and has around 60 unnamed accused.

Clashes had erupted on December 3 in ensuing protests against alleged cow slaughter after carcasses of about 25 cows were found in forests near a police post.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone,” ADG Prashant Kumar, Meerut Zone said. SHO Kumar was also the investigation officer in the 2015 Akhlaq lynching case.

Besides SHO Kumar, a bystander, who police identified as a youth named Sumit, died of a gunshot injury. As per the police, Sumit, an undergraduate student at a government college, was not part of the protest.

It is being said that the mob which killed him snatched the policeman’s service gun as well as his mobile phone.