Breaking news LIVE: Delhi Police conduct vehicle checking in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit

Latest news today (September 5): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Delhi Police conduct vehicle checking in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit

The Delhi Police have started conducting vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit on September 9 and 10 here. Surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday. Police personnel were seen conducting thorough inspections by halting vehicles.

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

At least two persons were killed while three others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in US’ Alabama, ANI reported. Shortly afterwards, shots were fired at a vehicle arriving at a hospital emergency room, targeting people who may have been injured in the nightclub shooting. The first shooting occurred at a Birmingham nightclub on 5th Avenue North early Labor Day morning.

ISRO’s Aditya L1 successfully performs 2nd earth-bound manoeuvre

Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India’s first solar mission, has successfully performed the second earth-bound manoeuvre, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. “Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED conducts searches in Rajasthan; unaccounted cash, gold bar seized

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out search operations at various locations across Rajasthan in connection to a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, officials said on Monday. ED sleuths carried out searches in cities like Jaipur, Alwar, Neemrana, Behror, and Shahpura, and seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.32 Crore, a 1 Kg gold bar worth Rs 64 lakh, and various incriminating documents, including digital evidence, hard disks, and mobile devices, reports said.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 06:57 IST

