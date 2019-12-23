Bokaro Election Results 2019 LIVE: Congress’ Shweta Singh ahead of Biranchi Narayan of BJP

The counting of votes is underway and as of now, the Congress has taken a huge lead. (PTI)

Bokaro Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Streaming: Congress candidate Shweta Singh is currently ahead of Biranchi Narayan of the Bharatiya Janata Party. As per the lastest inputs by the Election Commission, Shweta Singh has got 35486 votes while Biranchi Narayan has secured 26133. The counting of votes is underway and as of now, the Congress is maintaining the early lead.

Bokaro is one of the six assembly constituencies of Dhanbad. One of the most industrialised zones in the state, Bokaro is currently represented by Biranchi Narayan of the BJP. In 2014, Narayan had defeated his nearest rival and independent candidate Samaresh Singh.

Before that in 2009, this seat was held by Samaresh Singh, who had been fielded by the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik). In 2005, Bokaro had elected Md Izrail Ansari of the Congress. In the last three elections, this constituency has sprung different results each time. While multiple parties have fielded their candidates, the key contest this time is between BJP’s incumbent legislator Biranchi Narayan and Sanjay Singh of Congress. Bokaro went to polls in the fourth phase of the election on December 16.

Currently, Jharkhand is being ruled by the saffron party but the exit poll results predict that state may spring a surprise and bring Congress-JMM coalition back in power. According to exit polls, the BJP may win 22 to 32 seats while Congress-JMM alliance can win 35-50 seats, 41 seats needed to form the government. In Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, the saffron party swept the state by winning 13 of 14 parliamentary seats.