BJP’s mega push in Telangana: Thousands join saffron party from TDP, Congress in JP Nadda’s presence

Thousands join BJP in Telangana in presence of JP Nadda.

As many as 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with thousands of party workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in Hyderabad in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda. Several former TDP MLAs were also among the others who joined the saffron party.

Lanka Dinakar, who in June this year quit the TDP to join BJP, said that it is a very good sign for the BJP in Telangana. He said that besides thousands of TDP workers, several prominent leaders also joined the BJP. He added that several Congress leaders too joined the BJP on Sunday.

“Many are coming forward to join our party after passage of Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370,” Dinakar added.

Addressing a mega rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Nadda, on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming Working President, exuded confidence that Telangana will also join the BJP’s kitty like all the other states in the country by 2024. Alleging that the TRS government is neck-deep in corruption, Nadda said it was not spending on the ground funds received from the Centre and was also not implementing the central schemes.

Addressed @BJP4Telangana state office bearers and election clusters meeting at Hyderabad. Our cadre in Telangana is going to expose the failures and anti-people policies of the TRS government and popularise the good governance of the Modi government. pic.twitter.com/tZ9uqowHEL — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 18, 2019



“When the entire nation is rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and getting benefits from his government’s policies and programmes, Telangana cannot lag behind. The people of Telangana also should enjoy the fruits of development initiated by the Modi government,” he said.

Stating that it was the dream of Telangana people to see BJP rule in the state, Nadda called upon the party workers to strive for the realization of their dreams in the next elections. Though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was not part of the NDA, he said that PM Modi has not shown any discrimination against the state and fulfilled all the promises made in the state bifurcation act.

“Though it was not mentioned in the act, the Modi government sanctioned an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Telangana,” he reminded.

Coming down heavily on the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nadda alleged that Rao was ruling the state like a monarch, instead of being democratic.

“He (Rao) does not go to Secretariat at all, but wants to demolish the existing secretariat on the pretext of bad Vastu,” the BJP working president said. He also pointed out that Rao has scant respect towards women as there is not a single woman in his cabinet.

He also hit out at the Congress for not supporting abrogation of Article 370. Nadda said that the party always indulged in vote bank politics though they knew the Article was not in the national interest.

“Modi ji has realized one nation, one legislation, one “nishan” (symbol)…But why does the Congress oppose it? the party says it (Article 370) was temporary. If 370 was so good, why you did not make it permanent? You had more than 400 MPs at one time, why did you not make it permanent?” he asked.