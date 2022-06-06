BJP’s ‘bigotry’ has isolated us, damaged India’s global standing: Rahul Gandhi

After India was cornered diplomatically, especially by Gulf countries, over the offensive remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called out “BJP’s shameful bigotry” and said that it has “damaged India’s standing globally.”

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally.”

As the Gulf nations summoned India’s envoys after Sharma’s alleged remarks, several nations called for an outright ban to Indian goods.

In a bid to do some damage-control, the BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma pending further investiagtion while maintaining that her views were not shared by the party as it believed in the equal treatment of all religion and communities.

Reacting to these developments, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the Modi government was pushed on the backfoot only after heavy criticism from outside. “Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action,” he said, while adding, “Mrs Nupur Sharma and Mr Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of the Islamophobia. Remember, they were trying to be more loyal than the king.”

India on Monday reacted sharply to Islamic Body OIC’s criticisms. In a sharply-worded letter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. India accords the highest respect to all religions,” read a statement by the foreign ministry.

“The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies.”