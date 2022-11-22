BJP’s big claim in West Bengal: ‘Khela in December, 30 Trinamool MLAs in touch’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government would not survive after December, claiming that 30 legislators of the ruling party were in touch with the Opposition.

“There will be khela (game) here in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their government will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake,” she said.

“We will not reveal the strategy, but something will happen. Our leadership is repeatedly claiming that there will be a big ‘khela’ in December. We are moving towards a financial emergency. It is a bankrupt government. They do not have money. How will they work? 50 per cent of those running the state are in jail. The rest 50 per cent will also go to jail. Who will run the government?” the president of the West Bengal unit of BJP Mahila Morcha said.

Also Read: ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ and its ‘Jinnah’ connection: Why Mamata’s August 16 event took a communal turn

The Asansol South MLA’s remarks reassert a claim that the BJP has made time and again after its drubbing in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In September this year, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had claimed that over 40 MLAs were in touch with the BJP, and that CM Banerjee would be arrested by December, leading to the fall of the TMC government, which is in majority in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, with 213 seats.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari had said in August that TMC won’t last in the next six months, claiming that a “news and reformed TMC” would come in the next six months.

In July this year, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty also claimed that 38 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress were in touch with the party, while 21 of them were personally in touch with him.

Also Read: ‘Khela Hobe’? Five roadblocks to Mamata Banerjee’s national ambitions for 2024 elections

Dismissing the BJP’s claims, the TMC said in September that the remarks were an attempt by the party to fuel infighting within TMC and asserted that the ruling party legislators were not up for sale.