BJP moves to get Rahul Gandhi suspended from Lok Sabha over ‘democracy under attack’ remarks

Stepping up its ante against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his “democracy under attack” remarks made in London, the Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated measures to seek his suspension from the Lok Sabha, if he doesn’t tender an apology in the Lower House.

The ruling party has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to form a special committee to explore the possibility of suspending Gandhi, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

“The BJP treats the issue over Rahul Gandhi as very serious and it’s beyond a privilege issue. So we want it to be treated seriously,” a senior party leader told IE.

The BJP has asked the Speaker to constitute a special committee on the lines of the panel constituted to look into the cash-for-query scandal in 2005. Led by Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal, a special committee probed the charges against 10 Lok Sabha MPs and held that their continuance was “untenable”, leading to their expulsion.

The BJP’s majority in the Lok Sabha will also give it an upper hand in the special committee.

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday told reporters that the matter is “beyond privilege” and the party will seek to use “all available instruments, rules and conventions”.

“Anything related to the nation is a matter of concern for all. We do not care what’s happening to the Congress or its leadership. But if he insults the nation, we cannot keep quiet,” Rijiju added.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, who arrived in the Parliament on Thursday for the first time since the controversy broke, said that he didn’t make any anti-India remark, and that he would speak in Parliament, if he is allowed to.