BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal becomes social media sensation after Article 370 speech

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaks during debate on the resolution to revoke Article 370, in the Lok Sabha (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal delivered a fiery speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday during debate over revoking of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The video of his speech soon went viral and his popularity has now soared leaps and bounds on social media. The young lawmaker’s Facebook account was flooded with friend requests so much that he has urged people not to send him more friend requests. He has asked people to follow him on his official page instead.

“I cannot accept more friend request here as the limit of 5,000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official page attached here,” Namgyal posted on Facebook.

The first-time MP demolished Congress’ arguments against abrogation of Article 370 with his speech. He took the social media by storm and instantly hashtag ‘#JamyangTseringNamgyal’ began trending on Twitter. His speech in Lok Sabha has been watched more than 26 lakh times on YouTube.

Although his political career is in infancy but he garnered praise from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi heaped praise on Namgyal through a tweet. “My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” PM Modi tweeted. Home Minister Amit Shah also appreciated the young lawmaker in the House itself soon after his speech.

Here’s the full speech:

Top BJP leaders including Smriti Irani and Dr Harshvardhan applauded him by thumping desks for the 34-year-old leader throughout his speech.

However, Namgyal said that his speech was not to get any praise or making it go viral on social media. “My parliament speech on UT Ladakh and Art. 370 was not done for any praise or for get it to viral. I just spoke the #MaanKiBaat of the lovely people of Ladakh,” he tweeted.

During the discussion over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, he hailed the government’s move to revoke Article 370 and accord the status of Union Territory to Ladakh. “We have struggled for 71 years to make Ladakh a union territory and to be a part of India,” he had said. People in both Kargil and Ladakh have supported it being a union territory, he added.

Namgyal said the people of Ladakh had been fighting for UT status for the last seven decades. “If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it,” the MP said.