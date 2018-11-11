BJP in West Bengal is like turtle turned upside down: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File photo)

The BJP is not making much headway in West Bengal and its desperation is similar to that of a turtle turned upside down, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday.

He charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in its desperation, was making provocative statements in order to gain a foothold in the state.

His comments came a day after West Bengal BJP women’s wing chief Locket Chatterjee warned that those trying to stop the party’s scheduled ‘rath yatras’ in the state will be “crushed under the wheels of the chariot”.

“Be it Locket Chatterjee, Dilip Ghosh (state BJP chief), or Rahul Sinha (BJP National Secretary), they always make such destructive comments. Their condition is like that of a turtle turned upside down. It keeps throwing its limbs in the air but that is of no use,” said Chatterjee, who is also the Education Minister.

The BJP has planned three ‘rath yatras’ from three parts of West Bengal which would converge in Kolkata after travelling across the state.

BJP President Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off the ‘yatras’ on December 5, 7 and 9.

“Sometimes they are talking about killing our men, sometimes they want to crush people under the chariot. It is evident that the BJP is getting desperate as it is not able to make much headway in Bengal,” the Trinamool leader said.