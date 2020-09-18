Bihar election 2020: JD(U) presses for 115 seats, wants BJP to accommodate LJP from its quota of 128

The NDA in Bihar comprises four parties -- BJP, JD(U), LJP and HAM.

The Janata Dal (United) is looking to contest 115 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls, according to a report in The Indian Express. The remaining 128 will go to the Bharatiya Janata Party which will accommodate the Lok Janshakti Party. The JD(U) will accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) from its quota. The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 seats.

The IE report said that both the JD(U) and BJP have been treading cautiously on seat-sharing amid aggressive posturing by the LJP.

The LJP has held two meetings recently wherein the party passed a resolution to contest from 143 seats and also said that it will put up candidates against the JD(U). Party’s national president Chirag Paswan met BJP counterpart JP Nadda on Tuesday and urged him to contest more seats than Nitish Kumar’s party.

JD(U) sources told The Indian Express that the party had been pressing its claim to contest 115 seats.

“In 2010, there was just JD(U) and BJP, hence we did not have many issues over seat-sharing. We were part of the Grand Alliance in 2015 Assembly polls and contested 101 seats. Now that we are again part of the NDA and the senior partner, we are pressing for 115 seats,” the source said.

“Let the BJP accommodate LJP and we will take care of Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) from our share,” it added.

In 2005, the JD(U) contested from 139 seats while the BJP from 102 seats. In 2010, JD(U) had contested from 141 seats while the BJP 102. When elections were held in 2015, the JD(U) was a constituent of the grand alliance. The JD(U) and RJD contested 101 seats each and the remaining 41 went to the Congress. The NDA comprised BJP, LJP, RLSP and HAM. The BJP contested from 157 seats while the LJP 42. The RLSP and HAM were given 23 and 21 seats, respectively.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP and JD(U) contested together. The BJP and JD(U) contested from 17 seats each and the remaining six went to the LJP.

In the outgoing Assembly, the JD(U) has 71 MLAs and BJP has 53 members. The LJP has twoMLAs.

A BJP leader told the daily that seat-sharing talks have been going on in Delhi between top leaders of BJP and JD(U).

“By conventional logic, we should contest as equal partners as we did in the last Lok Sabha polls. Our party had shown a large heart during the Lok Sabha polls by denying tickets to five sitting MPs and giving JD(U) equal seats (17 each) to contest. It is now the JD(U)’s turn to return the favour,” he said.

The leader added that the BJP’s central leadership had been also in touch with the LJP to resolve seat-sharing issues.

He said that the seat-sharing could be announced sometime in October.

Bihar will go to polls in October-November. The term of the current Legislative Assembly expires on November 29.