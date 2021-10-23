Bihar bypolls last nail on Mahagathbandhan’s coffin? Congress announces to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Das said that the RJD did not follow the coalition dharma but the RJD maintained that the 'Mahagathbandhan' is intact in the state.

It appears that the Bihar bypolls have proved the last nail in Mahagathbandhan’s coffin in the state with two big parties opting out of the grand alliance. After RJD decided to contest the Kusheshwar Asthan bypolls which was traditionally a seat contested by the Congress, the grand old party has announced to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This was confirmed by Bihar Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das.

“So much has happened and we are fighting the election. Is it possible to have a friendship and contest against each other? We’re contesting against them it means we’ve broken off our friendship. If they went to contest on our seats, it means they must have thought it through. What is more there to talk about? Congress will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own and will contest to win 40 Parliamentary seats,” said Bihar Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das.

Das said that the RJD did not follow the coalition dharma but the RJD maintained that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is intact in the state.

#WATCH | "We're contesting against them it means we've broken off our friendship. If they went to contest on our seats, it means they thought it through. Congress will contest(in LS polls)on its own & win 40 Parliamentary seats (from state): Bihar Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das pic.twitter.com/rUaMVvHUaU — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Speaking to the media, Das said that the RJD has not given Congress its due respect. “If the RJD cannot show us respect, how can we give them respect in return? The party has not followed the coalition ‘dharma’. The alliance collapsed the very day RJD decided to contest the Kusheshwar Asthan seat,” said Das.

The Congress party has also fielded its candidate from the seat, setting a triangular bypoll contest.

By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly segments have been necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to the JD(U). The two seats will go to the polls on October 30.

Asked if the Congress could review its stance against the RJD if the party approaches, Das said, “The high command will take a call on this.”