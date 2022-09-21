‘Big announcement likely today’, says Maharashtra minister ahead of CM Shinde’s visit to Delhi

Ahead of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visiting to Delhi on Wednesday evening along with three other ministers, a senior member of the Cabinet has hinted at the possibility of a “big announcement” from the national capital, The Indian Express reported. There is no clarity yet on what the announcement could be.

The three ministers accompanying Shinde are Industries Minister Uday Samant, Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare, along with Magathane MLA Prakash Surve.

Shinde and the other ministers will meet union minister Nitin Gadkari regarding highway works in Maharashtra today evening.

Meanwhile, Samant has been asked to stay in Delhi and a few developments regarding Maharashtra politics are likely to take place tonight, sources told IE.

“There is likely to be a big announcement from Delhi today evening,” said a senior Maharashtra minister. However, no more details were given by the minister, who said that the announcement will be made during Shiv Sena’s rally in Goregaon today.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was speculated to accompany him, but it is unlikely, according to his official schedule.

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing Sena workers at Nesco ground in Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government is under fire for losing the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, with CM Shinde saying that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been assured that the Centre would help bring “big projects” to the state.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, all constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have sought to corner the Shinde-BJP government over the project “slipping out” of the state and going to neighbouring Gujarat.