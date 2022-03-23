Bhagat Singh death anniversary, Martyrs’ Day Live updates: PM Modi pays tributes; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline

Live

Martyrs’ Day Live updates: A grateful nation is remembering freedom fighters and revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their death anniversary, also observed as Martyrs’ Day, today. Every year, March 23 is observed as Martyrs’ Day to honour the valour and sacrifice of the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives for the independence of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined leaders from across the political spectrum to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. “Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day. His passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!” said PM Modi.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch an anti-corruption helpline today. Mann had announced the same on March 17. “On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji, we will release the anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab,” he had said. The Punjab government has also announced a public holiday to commemorate the occasion.

