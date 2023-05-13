Bellary (Karnataka) Election Results 2023 Live: Congress’s B Nagendra leads in early trade

Bellary Election 2023 Results Live Updates: Bellary district is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. On May 10, 2023, the people of Bellary exercised their right to vote in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023.

In the previous Karnataka Assembly Election, the Bellary assembly seat had a total of 2,14,955 registered voters, of which 1,05,926 were male and 1,08,994 were female. Additionally, 0.8% of voters chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option. In 2018, Bellary constituency had 2,19,291 electors, including 1,07,938 males and 1,11,315 females. The constituency had 38 third gender voters in 2018.

In the last election, there were 8 candidates vying for the Bellary assembly seat. The Indian National Congress emerged victorious with B Nagendra winning the election, defeating Sanna Pakkirappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a slim margin of 2,679 votes. B Nagendra received a total of 79,186 votes, while Sanna Pakkirappa secured 76,507 votes. The third-place finisher was D Ramesh of Janata Dal (Secular), who received 3,212 votes. The Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular) received 49.1%, 47.4%, and 2.0% of the votes, respectively, with the top two candidates splitting 96.4% of the votes.

Live Updates