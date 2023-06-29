‘Highly irresponsible behaviour’: Convoy stopped, BJP claims Rahul Gandhi refused advice to take chopper to Churachandpur

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday to meet displaced people, his convoy was met with protests on his way to Churachandpur. After the convoy was stopped by the police, he had to return to Imphal, from where he took a chopper to visit the affected states.

While Congress questioned why Rahul’s convoy was stopped and not allowed to go further, BJP said that he was earlier requested to take a chopper to visit the affected areas, owing to tensions and possibility of protests on the way, but he did not listen to the administration.

“Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness. Nobody stopped him from going to Manipur. But the state administration, owing to the tensions in the last 2-3 days, had requested Rahul Gandhi to take a chopper to Churachandpur to visit relief camps as there are people on the roads who might protest against him,” BJP’s Manipur in-charge and national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said, reacting to the development.

“Keeping all these things in mind, this morning and even earlier, he was requested by the state government to visit the relief camps via a helicopter. When Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur, he started a helicopter service to three most-affected places. However, Rahul ji did not listen to anybody and opted to go in a car,” Patra said.

The Congress leader’s convoy was stopped in Bishnupur, which is about 20 km from Imphal. Rahul Gandhi was headed to Churachandpur, which has witnessed some of the worst cases of ethnic violence that has rocked the state for several weeks now.

Manipur Police cited security fears for blocking Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. Bishnupur’s Superintendent of Police said that his convoy could be mistaken for a cavalcade of “attackers”.

Sambit Patra said, “His behaviour was highly irresponsible. I always say Rahul Gandhi and responsibility never travel together and he has again proved the same today. He should have been more sensitive towards the Manipur issue.”

Claiming that since June 13, nobody had lost their life in the violence-hit state and the conditions were comparatively better, the BJP spokesperson said, “I have got information that this morning a person has lost his life. The situation is coming under control and we request with folded hands that we should not fight for petty political gains.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur visit

This is the first visit of a Congress leader to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, confirmed that during his stay, Rahul Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur.

“Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate,” KC Venugopal added.

During his tour, Rahul Gandhi will visit various relief camps, where displaced individuals have sought refuge from the ravages of violence. Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

Manipur violence

More than 100 people have lost their lives so far in the ethnic violence taking place between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.