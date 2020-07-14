Ban on RO purifiers: NGT directs ministry to issue notification by year-end

The NGT had earlier said the delay in compliance is causing harm to public health and the environment. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday asked the Union environment ministry to issue a notification to ban the use of RO purifiers, having total dissolved solids (TDS) in water below 500 milligrams per litre, by year-end. The green tribunal had directed the ministry to prohibit the use of RO purifiers where TDS is below 500 mg per litre and to sensitise the public about its ill-effects of on water. In January, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had asked four months for executing the green tribunal order.

According to a report in PTI, the NGT granted more time to the ministry after it informed the green tribunal that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the exercise could not be completed.

The ministry in its plea had said that it needed at least four months for effective compliance of the NGT order; the first two months for the wide circulation of draft notification for inviting comments and the other two months for the incorporation of comments, finalisation of notification and obtaining approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice, said the report.

The green tribunal will hear the mater next year on January 25.