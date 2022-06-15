Bajrang Dal to hold pan-India protest on June 16 against violence over Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remark

Bajrang Dal members will hold a nationwide protest on June 16 against the recent incidents of mob violence and riots across states over the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Making the announcement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said its youth wing activists will hold a sit-in in district administration headquarters across the country on Thursday against the “growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists”, and also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We have decided to protest against violence by jihadi extremism being perpetrated through mosques. They are violently targeting Hindus and burning their houses. We want the government to keep a strict watch over the mosques from where these violent mobs emerged. People who instigated these violent mobs should be identified and action should be taken against them immediately,” said VHP secretary general Milind Parande in a statement.

Violent protests and street riots erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on June 10 over Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

“Those who instigated the mob should be arrested immediately and strict action be taken against them,” Parande demanded, adding, “Security of those being threatened be ensured. Those threatening be arrested and criminal cases be filed against them.”

He demanded that authorities should also tighten the noose around Muslim outfits “like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, mosques and people of jihadi mindset who are source of food and inspiration for such rioters”.

On Monday, the VHP’s Delhi unit had called upon people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa at 8 pm on Tuesday to register a protest against the June 10 violence.

In a statement, the RSS affiliate alleged that violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a “well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally”.

“Illegal fatwas were issued for the killing of Nupur Sharma… The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure that was built on the Hindu society due to such illegal demonstrations,” Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in a statement.

“To protest against this, I call upon the Hindu society of Delhi to assemble at small and big temples in the city and participate in mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at 8.00 pm tomorrow (June 14, 2022),” he added.

Khanna also urged managers and priests of temples to put up notices informing devotees to spread the information.

“It is absolutely necessary to showcase our strength in such a manner and constitutionally respond to the unethical pressure being built on the Hindu society,” he said.

“To get rid of such kind of jihad, we must gather in our temples at least once a week,” he said.