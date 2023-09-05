Bajra field trips to live cooking demos – A very busy itinerary for G20 leaders’ spouses

Delhi G20 Summit Latest News Today: While Heads of States would have a busy schedule during the Delhi G20 Summit that begins on September 9, host India has planned an extensive itinerary for the spouses of the G20 leaders as well. A report by The Indian Express says that a series of events and special programmes have been planned exclusively for the spouses of the G20 leaders. One of the major events would be a trip to the fields of bajra and jowar at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute located in New Delhi’s Pusa area.

The IE report states that millet crops such as kodo, jowar, ragi, kutki, bajra, samai are being grown at IARI-Pusa. The field tour would see the spouses of the G20 leaders visiting these crops over the weekend. The agri institute had specially planted these crops back in June so that they would be ready by the time of the G20 summit.

Apart from the field trips to the millet farms at Pusa, the spouses of the G20 leaders would also get to see live cooking demos. Special ‘millet street’, millet rangoli etc have also been planned. A special interaction with women agri entrepreneurs has also been scheduled. The idea behind these exercises is to highlight India’s role in the global agri ecosystem with a special focus on millets. This year is also being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed around the Pusa Institute during the visit. The spouses will also pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, the IE report said. A special exhibition showcasing India’s rich handicraft heritage has also been planned by the National Gallery of Modern Art. This would also be a chance for the spouses to have a unique shopping experience.

This year, India is hosting the crucial G20 Summit. Several Heads of States including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron among others will be attending the Summit. However, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will abstain from the Delhi G20 Summit.