Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind says filing review petition not beneficial

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has decided to not file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, a report in The Indian Express said. The decision was taken at the working committee meeting of the outfit on Thursday.

The meeting was called to discuss whether a review petition should be filed or not and whether the five-acre alternative land for building a mosque in Ayodhya be accepted.

The meeting presided over by Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri, also adopted a resolution describing the top court’s judgment as ‘the darkest spot in the history of free India’. The resolution added that the JUH will not file a review petition as it will not be beneficial. It, however, observed that it was not averse to parties doing so as they have a constitutional right.

“The working committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds the recent Supreme Court verdict on Babri mosque unjust and overwhelmingly one-sided. It has confirmed that the mosque was not built after demolishing any temple but there existed a mosque for several hundred years which was demolished and now the court has paved the way for construction of a temple over its site,” the Jamiat resolution adopted on Thursday reads.

“As such the judgment is the darkest spot in the history of free India. In such a situation we cannot expect any better award from the concerned judges. Rather, there is a possibility of further damage. Therefore, the working committee considers that filing a review petition will not be fruitful,” it added.

However, as different organisations have expressed their will to file the petition, it is their constitutional right and we will not oppose it, it noted.

Earlier this week, the outfit led by Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said they were in favour of filing a review petition. A review petition can be filed within the 30-day period from the day of judgment.

The committee agreed with the AIMPLB on not accepting the alternative five-acre plot for the construction of a new mosque.

The JUH also demanded that the government open and allow Muslims to offer prayers in mosques under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Supreme Court’s Constitution bench had on November 9 unanimously ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya belongs to Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case. It also ordered the Central government to provide five acres of land to Muslims in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque.