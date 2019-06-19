‘Avoid anti-national activity, promote desh bhakti’: UP govt’s new directive to private universities

The draft of a new ordinance approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday has made it compulsory for all private universities to sign an undertaking that the administration will not take part in \u201cany anti-national activity\u201d, reported The Indian Express. The Universities would also be required to submit an undertaking that such activities within their premises or in the name of the university will not be allowed. As per the new ordinance, failing to do so would be considered as a breach of the directive and would allow the government to take action. The ordinance called the 'UP Private Universities Ordinance 2019' will now be presented before the state Assembly in the session starting July 18. All 27 private universities in Uttar Pradesh have been given a year to enforce the rules, as per the ordinance. This ordinance includes secularism, national integration, social harmony, moral building, international goodwill and \u2018desh bhakti\u2019 (patriotism) as the objectives of universities, the report said. While all private universities in the state are governed by different acts and sanctions, this ordinance aims to bring all private universities under an umbrella act. This act will overrule all other acts as a \u2018controlling body\u2019 to monitor as well as regulate private universities, Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The ordinance also provides a provision that at least 75 percent of teachers appointed in private universities would be made permanent and not contractual. Also, the quality of their teaching would be monitored online, the Cabinet minister added. In addition, one of the stipulations of the ordinance says that these universities will not bestow an honorary degree without the approval of the state government, The Times of India reported. The minister added that clauses in the said ordinance are an attempt to ensure the quality of education and enforcement of the guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC).