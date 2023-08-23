scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

17 dead as under construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram’s Sairang; rescue ops on

Mizoram News: The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over the accident. He also said that locals have come out in large numbers to help the rescuers at the site, which is near state capital Aizwal.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Mizoram, Mizoram news, mizoram accident, mizoram railway bridge, mizroram collapse, mizoram railway bridge news, sairang, sairang news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS 2023 Summit, announced compensation for the families of the victims of the bridge collapse.

Mizoram Bridge Collapse Latest News: At least 17 workers were killed as an under construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang area on Wednesday. Confirming the development, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the rescue operation is underway at the accident site.

The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over the accident. He also said that locals have come out in large numbers to help the rescuers at the site, which is near state capital Aizwal. An NDTV report said that the local officials say that many more are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge. An official reportedly said that nearly 40 workers were working on the site when the accident took place.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS 2023 Summit, announced compensation for the families of the victims of the bridge collapse. In a statement posted by the PMO on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the collapse. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured workers, the PM said in the statement. The PM also said that the authorities have mobilised all resources to help the people affected in the accident.

More Stories on
railways

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 12:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS