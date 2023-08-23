Mizoram Bridge Collapse Latest News: At least 17 workers were killed as an under construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang area on Wednesday. Confirming the development, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the rescue operation is underway at the accident site.

Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

The Chief Minister expressed his anguish over the accident. He also said that locals have come out in large numbers to help the rescuers at the site, which is near state capital Aizwal. An NDTV report said that the local officials say that many more are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed bridge. An official reportedly said that nearly 40 workers were working on the site when the accident took place.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS 2023 Summit, announced compensation for the families of the victims of the bridge collapse. In a statement posted by the PMO on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the collapse. Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured workers, the PM said in the statement. The PM also said that the authorities have mobilised all resources to help the people affected in the accident.