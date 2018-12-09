Assembly election 2018 results: How to watch counting of votes in five states

Assembly election 2018 results: The results of Assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizorm, will be declared on December 11. While elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases on November 12 and 20, polling in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram were held in a single phase on November 28. Telangana and Rajasthan went to polls in a single phase on December 7.

Political experts feel that the results of the assembly elections in five states will have a direct impact on the political equations in the run-up to the next general elections.

How to watch Assembly election results

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in all the five states that will mark the culmination of the two-month-long election process. All television channels including national broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the results live. Also, prominent news websites including Financial Express (www.financialexpress.com) will share the real-time data with people.

The Election Commission of India, the body which is responsible for holding elections, has also made elaborate arrangements to share the results with people. People can visit the poll body’s official website to catch the latest updates.

The initial trends will start from 8:30 am and the rough picture about which party will form government in which state will be made known probably by 11 am.

Exit polls 2018

According to exit polls on Friday, the Congress is likely to sweep in Rajasthan and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) win retain power in Telangana. In both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress and BJP are locked into a close battle. In Mizoram, the only northeast state now with the Congress, the Assembly is likely to be delivered with a hung verdict.

Rajasthan Exit Poll

According to India Today-Axis My India survey, in 200 seats Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Congress is likely to 119 to 141 seats. The BJP was poised to get 55-72 seats. The Republic TV-CVoter predicted 81-101 seats for Congress and 83-103 seats for BJP. Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted 105 seats for Congress and 85 seats for BJP.

Telangana Exit Poll

In 119 seats Telangana Assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 79 to 91 seats for ruling TRS and 21 to 33 seats for the Congress-led front of which TDP is also a part. The AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to get 4 to 7. Times Now-CNX exit poll predicted 66 seats for TRS and 37 seats for the Congress-led alliance. Republic TV-CVoter claimed TRS will return to power with 48-60 seats and Congress will get 47 to 59 seats. TV9 Telugu-AARA said that TRS may win 75-85 seats, Congress 25-35, BJP 2-3 and others 7-11 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll

In 230 seats Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, ABP News-Lokniti CSDS survey predicted 126 seats for Congress, 94 seats for BJP. India Today-My Axis poll said that Congress may get seats between 104 and 122 seats and BJP 102-120 seats. C-Voter survey predicted 110-126 seats for Congress against the BJP’s 90-106 seats. However, Times Now-CNX poll gave the BJP 126 seats and Congress 89 seats.

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll

In 90 seats Chhattisgarh Assembly, India Today-Axis My India, the Congress will get 55-65 seats and this will form the government. The BJP is likely to get 21-31 seats. Republic-C-Voters too predicted an easy win for Congress with 40-50 seats and the BJP 35-43 seats. However, Times Now-CNX and ABP News-CSDS forecast that BJP under Raman Singh’s leadership will retain power with 46 seats and Congress will get 35 seats.

Mizoram Exit Poll

In Mizoram, Cvoter exit poll predicted 14 to 18 seats for ruling Congress 16-20 seats for Mizo National Front (MNF). The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is likely to get 3-7 seats.