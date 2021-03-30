  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Elections 2021: Campaigning ends for Phase-2 polls, voting for 39 seats on Thursday

By: |
March 30, 2021 6:59 PM

Assam is going to polls in three phases with the second phase polls on April 1 and the last phase of voting scheduled on April 6.

Assam Phase 2 ElectionAssam Election Phase 2: There are a total of 345 candidates in the fray for 39 constituencies.

Assam Election 2021: Campaigning for the second phase of election in Assam has come to an end this evening. A total of 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly. The BJP has lined up star campaigners in the poll-bound constituencies with part’s national president JP Nadda addressing three rallies, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi campaigning in Badarpur and Sonai while Smriti Irani touring three regions-Borbhag, Gauripur and Dhubri. The Congress has brought in Rahul Gandhi to give a last-minute push to its candidates.

Key details of the Assam Phase-2 Election:

Related News

Assam Election Phase-2 candidates: There are a total of 345 candidates in the fray for 39 constituencies. While 649 nominations were filed, 30 of them were rejected and 33 were withdrawn. Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly. Prominent faces from the BJP include ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai. Notably, the former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul is contesting as an Independent from Silchar after he was denied a ticket by the BJP. He had resigned from the party following the ticket row.

Assam Election Pahse-2 List of constituencies (39):

Ratabari (SC)                                                           Patherkandi
Karimganj North                                                     Karimganj South
Badarpur                                                                 Hailakandi
Katlicherra                                                               Algapur
Silchar                                                                     Sonai
Dholai (SC)                                                              Udharbond
Lakhipur                                                                  Barkhola
Katigorah                                                                Haflong (ST)
Bokajan (ST)                                                            Howraghat (ST)
Diphu (ST)                                                               Baithalangso (ST)
Kamalpur                                                                Rangiya
Nalbari                                                                    Panery (ST)
Udalguri (ST)                                                           Majbat
Kalaigaon                                                                Sipajhar
Mangaldoi (SC)                                                       Dalgaon
Jagiroad (SC)                                                           Marigaon
Laharighat                                                               Raha (SC)
Nowgong                                                                Barhampur
Jamunamukh                                                           Hojai
Lumding

Assam Election Phase-2 Number of Voters

According to the Election Commission, there are 73,44,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders. Overall, there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters.

Assam Election Phase-2 Voting Date and Time: The polling would begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 1.

According to the state election commission, the constituency with the highest number of electors in Phase II is Hojai. It has 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 voters. The constituency having the lowest number of electors is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations and 1,32,339 electors.

Assam is going to polls in three phases with the last phase of voting scheduled on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

assam assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Elections 2021 Campaigning ends for Phase-2 polls voting for 39 seats on Thursday
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan
2West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 2 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know
3Kerala Election 2021: Priyanka Gandhi says Pinarayi Vijayan running a fascist government that has abandoned idea of equality