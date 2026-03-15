The Congress on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam state polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats.

The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

In the new list, the party has fielded former MP Abdul Khaleque from Mandia. Among other candidates, Kartik Chandra Ray has been named from Golakganj, Wazed Ali Choudhury from Birsing Jarua, Amrit Badsha from Bilasipara and Mohibur Rohman from Mankachar. Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam will contest from Goalpara East, while Kishor Kumar Brahma has been nominated from Dudhnoi (ST).

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Nurul Islam has been fielded from Srijangram, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria and Pranjit Choudhury from Rangia. Kishore Kumar Baruah will contest from Dimoria (SC), while Santanu Borah has been named the candidate from New Guwahati.

The party has also announced Rijumoni Talukdar from Mangaldai, Jhilli Choudhury from Hojai, Batash Urang from Dhekiajuli and Kartik Chandra Kurmi from Rangapara. Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum will contest from Gohpur, while Sailen Sonowal has been fielded from Dhemaji (ST).

Further, Devid Phukan will contest from Tinsukia, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Sagorika Bora from Dergaon and Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha from Dholai (SC). Aminur Rashid Choudhury has been nominated from Karimganj South.

Earlier, on March 3, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. A total of 42 candidates have been selected by the party’s Central Election Committee to contest various constituencies across the state.

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several female leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC).

Assam is set to hold elections in the first half of this year, with the main contest set to take place between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress.