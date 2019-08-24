  1. Home
Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and top BJP leader, passes away

Updated:Aug 24, 2019 1:16:35 pm

Arun Jaitley latest news: Senior BJP leader and former Finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away on Saturday. He was 66.

Arun Jaitley death latest news: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. In a statement issued, AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12:07 PM. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019,” the hospital said in a statement.

Last evening, a PTI report said that the health of Arun Jaitley deteriorated further. He was put on life support system for almost one week. A multidisciplinary team of doctors were monitoring his condition.

    13:16 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley's stint with ABVP

    Arun Jaitley was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leader at the Delhi University Campus in the 70s and rose to be the president of the Students Union of Delhi University in 1974. During the period of Emergency, he was placed under preventive detention for a period of 19 months. He was appointed as the president of Delhi ABVP in 1977 and all India secretary of the ABVP.

    13:11 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley's last tweet

    Arun Jaitley's twitter handle shows that he had last tweeted on August 7, remembering grreat saint Tulsidas. The same day, he had in a tweet expressed grief over the demise of Sushma Swaraj.

    13:07 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley's decades-long association with BJP

    Arun Jaitley, who has been a practising lawyer since 1987, was made a member of BJP's national executive in 1991. He has made the national spokesperson of the party ahead of 1999 general elections.

    13:04 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley death: Legal Career

    Jaitley started his legal career before the courts in Delhi. In January 1990, he was made a senior advocate and he became the Additional Solicitor General of India at the age of 37. While in practice, he handled many important cases, some of which have become landmark judgements. He represented many giant multinationals such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

    13:04 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    About Arun Jaitley's personal Life

    Arun Jaitley is survived by his wife Sangeeta, daughter of former J&K finance minister Girdhari Lal Dogra and two children, Rohan and Sonali. Both his children are lawyers too.

    13:02 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    It's a personal loss for me: Amit Shah

    Home Minister Amit Shah has described Arun Jaitley's death as a personal loss. Amit Shah, who cut short his Hyderabad visit to return to New Delhi after Jaitley's death, said Jaitey was like an inseparable part of his family who guided him for years. "Deeply pained by the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me," he said.

    13:01 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley: Modi's government's chief troubleshooter

    Arun Jaitley was regarded as the chief troubleshooter of the Modi government in the first term. It was during Jaitley's tenure that the Modi government implemented crucial move such as demonetisation and introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

    13:00 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley was ECMO for more than a week at AIIMS

    Jaitley, 66, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9. He was in a critical condition since and put on life support system. The BJP leader was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. According to a PTI report, Jaitley was kept on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), an advanced form of temporary life support to aid respiratory and cardiac function.

    12:59 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley's medical history

    In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

    12:58 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Amit Shah cuts short Hyderabad visit

    Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah cuts short his Hyderabad visit. He is not coming back to Delhi as soon as he learned about Arun Jaitley's demise.

    12:56 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    BJP will miss Arun ji’s presence, syas Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed anguish over Jaitley's death and describe his former Cabinet colleague as a passionate and efficient politician. 'Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion,' Rajnath Singh said in his tweet. 'Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,' he went on to add.

    12:56 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley: A brief profile

    Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, was a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term (2014-19). He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of his ill-health.

    12:54 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley dies at 66: AIIMS issues statement

    Arun Jaitley was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks. The hospital in a statement said: "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019." The BJP leader was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

    12:51 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley dies: No health bulletin since August 10

    Since August 10, AIIMS had not issued any bulletin on arun Jaitley's health. He was put on life support on August 13, a PTI report said. A multidisciplinary team of doctor were monitoring his condition.

    12:51 (IST)24 Aug 2019
    Arun Jaitley dies

    Former Union minister and BJP leader passed away on Saturday afternoon. He breathed his last at 12:07 PM. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

    Arun Jaitley was the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the first tenure tenure of Modi government from 2014 to 2019. A member of the BJP, Jaitley had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He is also a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court. The 66-year-old politician decided not to join the Modi Cabinet in May 2019 due to health issues. In 1999, after the Vajpayee government of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance came to power, Jaitley was appointed MoS for Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge). He was also appointed MoS for Disinvestment (Independent Charge), a new ministry created for the first time to give effect to the policy of disinvestments under the WTO regime. Besides, he was given additional charge of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs following Ram Jethmalani's resignation in July 2000.
