Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and top BJP leader, passes away

Arun Jaitley death latest news: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. In a statement issued, AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12:07 PM. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019,” the hospital said in a statement.

Last evening, a PTI report said that the health of Arun Jaitley deteriorated further. He was put on life support system for almost one week. A multidisciplinary team of doctors were monitoring his condition.

