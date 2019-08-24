Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and top BJP leader, passes away

Arun Jaitley death latest news: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. In a statement issued, AIIMS said that Jaitley breathed his last at 12:07 PM. “It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019,” the hospital said in a statement.
Last evening, a PTI report said that the health of Arun Jaitley deteriorated further. He was put on life support system for almost one week. A multidisciplinary team of doctors were monitoring his condition.
Highlights
Arun Jaitley was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leader at the Delhi University Campus in the 70s and rose to be the president of the Students Union of Delhi University in 1974. During the period of Emergency, he was placed under preventive detention for a period of 19 months. He was appointed as the president of Delhi ABVP in 1977 and all India secretary of the ABVP.
Arun Jaitley's twitter handle shows that he had last tweeted on August 7, remembering grreat saint Tulsidas. The same day, he had in a tweet expressed grief over the demise of Sushma Swaraj.
Arun Jaitley, who has been a practising lawyer since 1987, was made a member of BJP's national executive in 1991. He has made the national spokesperson of the party ahead of 1999 general elections.
Jaitley started his legal career before the courts in Delhi. In January 1990, he was made a senior advocate and he became the Additional Solicitor General of India at the age of 37. While in practice, he handled many important cases, some of which have become landmark judgements. He represented many giant multinationals such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
Arun Jaitley is survived by his wife Sangeeta, daughter of former J&K finance minister Girdhari Lal Dogra and two children, Rohan and Sonali. Both his children are lawyers too.
Home Minister Amit Shah has described Arun Jaitley's death as a personal loss. Amit Shah, who cut short his Hyderabad visit to return to New Delhi after Jaitley's death, said Jaitey was like an inseparable part of his family who guided him for years. "Deeply pained by the demise of Arun Jaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me," he said.
Arun Jaitley was regarded as the chief troubleshooter of the Modi government in the first term. It was during Jaitley's tenure that the Modi government implemented crucial move such as demonetisation and introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Jaitley, 66, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 9. He was in a critical condition since and put on life support system. The BJP leader was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. According to a PTI report, Jaitley was kept on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), an advanced form of temporary life support to aid respiratory and cardiac function.
In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed anguish over Jaitley's death and describe his former Cabinet colleague as a passionate and efficient politician. 'Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion,' Rajnath Singh said in his tweet. 'Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,' he went on to add.
Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, was a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term (2014-19). He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election because of his ill-health.
Arun Jaitley was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks. The hospital in a statement said: "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, honourable Member of Parliament and former Finance minister, Government of India, at 12:07 PM on 24th August, 2019." The BJP leader was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.
Since August 10, AIIMS had not issued any bulletin on arun Jaitley's health. He was put on life support on August 13, a PTI report said. A multidisciplinary team of doctor were monitoring his condition.
