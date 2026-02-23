India has strongly condemned Pakistan for carrying out airstrikes in Afghanistan on Sunday that reportedly led to civilian deaths. While Pakistan claimed its military action killed at least 70 militants, Kabul denied this. Afghan officials said at least 18 people were killed in the strikes, which hit “various civilian areas” in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that women and children were among the victims. “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan,” Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, MEA said.

“It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” the statement said.

Our response to media queries about Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/gUXTbNQjVg pic.twitter.com/A6W4wxXBpV — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2026

Pakistan claims militants were targeted

Islamabad maintained that it had targeted hideouts of Pakistani militants. However, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said several houses and a madrassa were struck, calling the attack a violation of the country’s airspace and sovereignty.

Pakistan’s Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry told Geo News that 70 militants were killed in the operation, but did not provide clear evidence to support the claim.

Afghanistan rejects Pakistan’s version

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes had “killed and wounded dozens, including women and children.” He described Pakistan’s claim of 70 militant deaths as “inaccurate.”

Mawlawi Fazl Rahman Fayyaz, provincial director of the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Nangarhar, said 18 people were killed and several others injured.

Kabul summons Pakistan’s ambassador

Following the incident, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to lodge a formal protest.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan summoned the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul in response to the Pakistani military strikes on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also condemned “vehemently…the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace & the targeting of civilians, describing it as a flagrant breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity & a provocative action.”

According to the statement, Pakistan was warned that it would be held responsible for any “adverse consequences of such actions”, and that steps would be taken to protect Afghanistan’s “territorial integrity.”

After the strikes, villagers in Nangarhar cleared debris from damaged homes, while families prepared to bury those who died, AP reported. A local resident told the news agency that the victims “were poor people who suffered greatly.”

“Those killed were neither (the) Taliban, nor military personnel, nor members of the former government,” a local tribal elder said.