Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with top officials

New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2019 3:21:22 PM

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu and a host of other officials.

amit shah, jammu and kasmhir, kashmir security, kashmir shutdown, jk newsA lot of restrictions imposed on August 5, when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made, have subsequently been lifted. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss development matters and security situation, officials said here. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu and a host of other officials.

“The meeting was called to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said. The Kashmir Valley continues to be on edge ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories.

A lot of restrictions imposed on August 5, when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made, have subsequently been lifted. However, curb on mobile data continues to be in force. Many people detained, including three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — continue to be incarcerated.

