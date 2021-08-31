Amarinder Singh all praise for new-look Jallianwala Bagh memorial after Rahul Gandhi terms it ‘insult to martyrs’

Congress today said that Jallianwala Bagh is a site of a massacre and not an exhibition ground.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today praised the renovation work of Jallianwala Bagh, hours after former party president Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the move. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that he doesn’t know what has been removed and added, but it looked nice to him. The renovated look was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“I don’t know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice,” said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi today took to Twitter to slam the government over the renovation work and accused it of insulting the martyrs. “Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am a son of a martyr – I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty,” said Rahul.

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता। मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा। हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

In another tweet, he said that those who didn’t struggle for freedom can’t understand those who did.

Congress today said that Jallianwala Bagh is a site of a massacre and not an exhibition ground. It said that the inauguration of a light and sound show at the site is ‘insulting, disrespectful and distasteful’.

“They insult the memory of our martyrs. They take for granted the sentiments of citizens. They misuse martyrdom to further their vested interests. PM Modi & Co, never have & never will, understand what it means to sacrifice for our motherland,” said the Congress party.

They misuse martyrdom to further their vested interests. PM Modi & Co, never have & never will, understand what it means to sacrifice for our motherland.#BJPInsultsMartyrs pic.twitter.com/zHFEWZpk2q — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2021

The opposition party said that the BJP is attempting to re-write history because they cannot script their own.

Inaugurating the renovated complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said that like Jallianwala Bagh, the government is remodelling every historical monument associated with the country’s Independence. PM Modi said that the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will inspire the younger generation to know about their glorious past. “It will make them realise the amount of sacrifice our people gave to attain freedom,” said the PM.