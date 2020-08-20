After heavy rains in Delhi, traffic thrown out of gear due to waterlogging, potholes

Traffic was also affected as trees fell down in many places in the city. (Representative image)

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported water logging that led to traffic across the city, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.

“M B Road traffic movement closed from Mathura Road, due to water logging under Pul Pehlad Pur.

“Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Satyam towards Kasturba Underpass, Maharaja Surajmal Marg due to water logging at Jhilmil,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic on Ring Road-Bhairon Road was affected due to potholes and traffic going from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road was affected due to the bottle-neck route, it said.

Many residents shared videos and pictures of vehicles plying through waterlogged roads on social media.

Traffic was also affected as trees fell down in many places in the city.

“Traffic movement has been closed on Rajpur Road from both side due to a tree fallen near PS Civil Line.

“A tree has fallen near the railway gate on Narela-Bawana road due to which traffic is affected,” it tweeted.

The water logging issue was reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway), Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway), GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate (both carriageway), Sarai Pipal Thala (both carriageway), Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road (both carriageway), Jahangirpuri on GT Road (both carriageway) and GTK Depot on GT Road, it added.