Adampur Election Results 2019: Three-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi up against Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat on home turf

In 2005, Kuldeep Bishnoi bagged Adampur assembly seat by defeating INLD candidate Rajesh by over 71,000 votes.

Adampur (Haryana) Assembly Election Results 2019: Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi is up against Tik Tok sensation Sonali Phogat of Bharatiya Janata Party in Adampur assembly constituency of Hisar district, Haryana. A three-time MLA, Bishnoi is the son of former state chief minister and union cabinet minister Bhajan Lal who represented Adampur constituency eight times — 1968, 1972, 1977, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996 and 2000.

In 2005, Kuldeep Bishnoi bagged this seat by defeating INLD candidate Rajesh by over 71,000 votes. He won this seat again in 2009. In 2012, Kuldeep fielded his wife Renuka Bishnoi who held this seat till 2014. In the last assembly polls, Kuldeep again contested from Adampur and defeated INLD candidate Kulveer Singh Beniwal by over 17,000 votes.

By fielding TV actress Sonali Phogat in Adampur, the BJP has tried to put a tough fight against Bishnoi. However, defeating Kuldeep won’t be easy for Phogat as the Bishnois have never lost a single election from Adampur since 1968, that’s quite a feat for any political family in Haryana. In 2007, Kuldeep was expelled from the Congress after he had criticised then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He later formed his own political party — Haryana Janhit Congress — in 2007. Kuldeep was elected twice on his party’s ticket.

In 2011, Kuldeep forged an alliance with the BJP, which was an emerging force in the Jat land. He then contested in Hisar Lok Sabha byelection and defeated Ajay Singh Chautala, the elder son of former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala. Just before the assembly elections in 2014, the Haryana Janhit Congress President broke the alliance with the saffron party which later formed the government by winning 47 of 90 seats.

In 2016, Kuldeep merged his party with the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi. He later became a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee — the highest decision making body of the grand old party — and was also a campaigner for the Rajasthan Assembly polls held in 2018.

Poling for the Adampur Assembly was held on October 21 and the counting of votes is to be held today, October 24.